Parkersburg News and Sentinel. June 15, 2022. Editorial: Bureaucracy: Bungling of disaster relief must not repeat. It has taken six years, and West Virginia is just now nearing the finish line in keeping up its end of the bargain to the hundreds of families whose homes were lost after the June 23, 2016, floods. Though officials may be feeling celebratory, the fact remains there are still 20 homes to be completed.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO