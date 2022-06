Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report seems to be behind him. If Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of the microblogging website continues to monitor behind the scenes the eventful acquisition of the platform for $44 billion by his friend and fellow billionaire Elon Musk, he's being quiet about it. Instead, the entrepreneur has decided to finally take action to which is one of his latest fights.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO