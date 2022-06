A north-central South Dakota cattle rancher is pleased with hay and pasture conditions. Troy Hadrick of Faulkton says the warmer weather of late has paired well with timely rains they received early in the spring. “We’re trying to pick the right time to get that hay laid down and get it dried out,” he said. “That’s where we’re at now, but I would say it’s the best hay crop we’ve seen in several years around here at this point.”

