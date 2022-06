Sherri Shepherd was hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday and shared the story of an unfortunate encounter with AEW's MJF. She started off by reminding the crowd about Friedman's appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show as a kid, mentioned that he was now the wrestler known as MJF and assumed the J must stand for jerk. She explained that she saw Friedman in an airport lounge while waiting for a flight, and because her young son was a wrestling fan she decided to go up and ask for his autograph. Given that Friedman is notorious for not breaking character, you can probably guess how that went.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO