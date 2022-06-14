Local gas prices accelerate into the summer

(Florence, Oregon) – The skies and the streets of one central Oregon coast town will be lighting up with fun and frivolity for the Fourth of July, as Florence puts together its big display for the year. A collaboration between the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Florence and the Port of Siuslaw – as well as other local groups – there will be a parade, pie eating contests, music and uproarious times throughout Historic Old Town Florence.

