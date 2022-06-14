ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Local gas prices accelerate into the summer

By KLCC
klcc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that university and high school students have celebrated graduations, families have more time to hit the road, but the cost of travel keeps accelerating. Marie Dodds is with AAA Oregon. She...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 2

 

beachconnection.net

Parade, Food Contests and Explosions for Central Oregon Coast: Florence's Fourth

(Florence, Oregon) – The skies and the streets of one central Oregon coast town will be lighting up with fun and frivolity for the Fourth of July, as Florence puts together its big display for the year. A collaboration between the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Florence and the Port of Siuslaw – as well as other local groups – there will be a parade, pie eating contests, music and uproarious times throughout Historic Old Town Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
hh-today.com

New trestle: Wondering about headroom

The way the construction crew has been making progress, the new railroad trestle on Cox Creek in Albany should be spanning the bike and walking path there any day now. When that is accomplished, I’m wondering how much headroom there will still be for people on the path, especially if they are sitting on a bike.
ALBANY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Large 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles Off Oregon Coast

The Richter Scale is the way scientists and geologists measure earthquakes, it ranges from 0 to 9. US Geological Survey reports the tremors early Wednesday morning. A series of rumbles, about 274 miles off the coast of Newport, OR, were traced by geologists between 2:54 and about 7 AM. The largest of them registered 5.6 on the Richter scale, which is just below what's considered a dangerous stage of 6 and up.
NEWPORT, OR
Eugene, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Traffic
kezi.com

Linn County acquires Cascadia State Park

ALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County’s Board of Commissioners agreed earlier today to take permanent ownership of Cascadia State Park after three years of managing and maintaining the park. Cascadia State Park, which lies east of Sweet Home, had been under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department...
klcc.org

Oregon’s unemployment rate drops again

Oregon’s unemployment rate fell again last month, and has nearly reached its pre-pandemic record low. The state’s unemployment rate is now 3.6%, which is just above the record low of 3.4% from just before COVID sent shockwaves through the economy in the spring of 2020. Oregon's rate is now the same as the national rate of 3.6%.
33andfree

5 Things You Can Only Do In Oregon

There are so many different things to do and see in Oregon. The lists are endless for the main attractions, like hiking, mountain biking, waterfalls and lakes. However there are a few things that are specific to Oregon that you can't do in any other state.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Cluster of earthquakes registers off of Oregon Coast, poses no threat

A series of shallow earthquakes registered several hundred miles off the Oregon Coast on Wednesday morning, but quake experts say there’s no tsunami threat. Don Blakeman, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center, explained the area off shore is a seismically active zone and clusters of quakes there are common.
ENVIRONMENT
Russia
klcc.org

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Shonda Warner, Farmacopia Farms

A conversation with Shonda Warner, founder of Farmacopia Farms. Warner is a financial expert, but also a founder of Farmacopia Farms in Scio which is a vertically integrated farm operation. We talk about the ways that Warner and Farmacopia are changing the agriculture industry today and into the future.
SCIO, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Struggling under new mandates, Oregon’s farms need Oregonians’ support

Bailey, a fourth-generation farmer, is president of Oregon Farm Bureau. She operates a nursery in Gresham. What comes to mind when you think about Oregon agriculture? Maybe you think about fresh strawberries, juicy pears and crisp apples. Or maybe the savory cheeses and sweet ice creams produced by dairy farmers. Or the beautiful rural landscapes made picturesque by the hard-working families who care for them.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Car crash closes intersection of Blackwell Rd. and Foley Ln.

JACKSON COUNTY — Oregon Department of Transportation is warning residents to avoid an intersection impacted by a traffic accident. A motor vehicle accident has occurred at the intersection of Blackwell Road and Foley Lane which is in the area between Gold Hill and Central Point. Use alternate routes to...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
OREGON STATE

