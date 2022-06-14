ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

Wilton Manors Nonprofit Helps LGBTQ+ Youth Land First Jobs

By Victor Jorges
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you walk down the strip in Wilton Manors, you’ve probably noticed the massive thrift store with a colorful butterfly mural on one of its walls. What’s inside is much more than just a store selling pre-owned goods. Wilton Collective is a non-profit youth work program giving...

wlrn.org

Fort Lauderdale's oldest Black neighborhood gets new YMCA

A new YMCA has opened in Fort Lauderdale’s oldest Black community. The new four-story building sits on Sistrunk Boulevard. The L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center was constructed with the needs of the community in mind. The city announced plans for a new building in 2016. The old building, built...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Cartwright is not right and the nine are blind to it with help

Superintendent Vickie Cartwright opened up Tuesday’s Board with the “I am not a racist” speech. It is the second time I have heard that pitiful monologue. From the words of grandmama, “A hit dog will holler.” No one called her a racist, but a guilty conscious will reveal itself.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Openly Gay Pastor Denied Senior Position in Church

A church in South Florida is divided after a local pastor says he and 15 others were denied a position in their church because he is openly gay. Kipp Nelson, who serves at the St. John's on the Lake United Methodist Church in Miami Beach, has spent his whole life serving and reconciling his sexuality with his religion.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Has an Abandoned Dog Problem: Animal Shelter Officials

Broward County Animal Care, commonly known as the animal shelter, is full of dogs, and they’re almost all abandoned pets. “We are over capacity,” said Emily Wood, director of the agency. “Animals left in backyards, animals whose caretakers are overwhelmed and they’ve gotten out of a fence, those sorts of things, we have almost 120 animals in our building, almost all of them are from situations like that.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Florida Society
Wilton Manors, FL
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Farm Share helping pet owners feeling the pinch of inflation prices

MIAMI – As many families have been feeling the pinch of inflation prices in their households, their beloved furry friends can be affected too.It was a need that Gil Zepeda, who works for the nonprofit Farm Share, noticed at their food distributions. "We began to get reports that, at times, people had to return their pets to the shelters, or they were not able to feed their pets the same way they were in the past," he explained. "And the pets were suffering because of it."He said it started during the pandemic, but the need has only increased. To the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare's longest-serving employee retiring

MIAMI – Barbara Williams makes the rounds daily at the emergency room at Memorial Hospital Miramar.The longtime employee is the emergency service nurse who oversees making sure all is going well in the ER for both patients and employees. Williams deals daily with such divergent challenges, from making sure all is good with patients' insurance issues to how many wheelchairs are available. "I have worked here since 1969, September 22nd," she told CBS4 Photojournalist Doug Johnson. That makes her the longest-serving employee in the hospital system – add to that the first woman of color to be a nurse leader...
MIRAMAR, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Tenants organize for more rental protections

Barely a month after renters and organizers pushed the Tenant’s Bill of Rights through the Miami-Dade County Commission, tenants gathered again to strategize for additional protections in the middle of Miami-Dade County’s worst housing crisis. The Tenant’s Bill of Rights – passed May 3, 2022, and added to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO hosting job fair to fill 911 operator positions

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill several 911 operator positions. Across the country, emergency 911 communications centers are facing a critical shortage of these critical workers. A job fair will be held at the Public Safety Building at 2601 West Broward Boulevard...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Somber salute for 23-year veteran of Hollywood Fire Rescue

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a somber salute for a South Florida firefighter. A procession was held for Chris Allen, a 23-year veteran of Hollywood Fire Rescue. His casket was carried on the department’s high water rescue truck, which he was driving before his death. Officials said Allen...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

So Many Rolls, Such Little Time

Sushi lovers listen up — International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18! It’s the perfect excuse to eat as much sushi as your heart desires. Here are some South Florida spots that are worth a visit. Casa Sensei. This Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant combines Pan-Asian flavors with the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC News

Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Apartment complex reportedly won't accept rental applications from attorneys

COCONUT CREEK – Renting in South Florida has been difficult in recent months because of pricing, and now there is news that certain complexes are making it harder for specific professions."It said they do not accept rental application from practicing attorneys, non-practicing attorneys, law students," said a Coconut Creek resident, who asked us not to disclose her identity, as she described the application process to rent at Forest Pointe Apartments. "I had to read it twice. I was thinking maybe they get a discount or something. And then I said, 'What are they afraid off?'" added the woman, who was...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NewPelican

Sidewalk design plan approved by commission

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea – After months of discussion and meetings about the future of its downtown, the town commission approved a design plan that would expand sidewalk cafes. The plans, drafted by Fort Lauderdale firm Architecture Alliance Landscape, allow for wider sidewalks, more dining space, and improved landscaping. Hugh Johnson, the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Innocent Man Who Spent Decades in Prison Unable to Get Compensation

No. 1 - A shooting Wednesday night involving a Miami-Dade Police officer killed one man who investigators say was armed with knives. Miami-Dade Police said the scene took place just after 8 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Southwest 149th Avenue. According to police, officers responded after 911 calls said there was a violent disturbance and a woman screaming inside the apartment. Officers attempted to make contact with residents inside before entering. Once inside, they found 21-year-old Richard Hollis armed with two knives. Police attempted to deescalate the situation before an officer was forced to open fire. Hollis was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

BSO's push to hire 911 operators part of a larger job market trend

FORT LAUDERDALE – Lots of people answering the call for BSO's push to hire some 80 911 operators."Guys, we're excited about this, come and see us, please," said BSO recruitment supervisor Sgt. Connie Wallen.The center gets about 2.6 million calls a year. They're offering big pay, beginning at $56,851 going up to $95,891 a year and a hearty benefits pkg. "Literally over 600 people have contacted us over a two-week timeframe," Sgt. Wallen said. "That's exciting."Their Saturday job fair is sold out, but you can still apply online. They also added another job fair on June 25.  BSO got $4...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

