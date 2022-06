It was welcome news when the White House announced that interns would start getting paid. For too long these positions lay beyond the reach of those without the means to pay their way — often thousands of dollars over the course of the summer when factoring in rent, food, professional clothing and transportation. That’s meant that the well-off get an unfair advantage in obtaining the prestigious pre-career posts that are often crucial for gaining entry into highly competitive and power-wielding positions. Too many students who have to pay for school are relegated to fast-food employment so they can afford their tuition, let alone think about pursuing internships.

POTUS ・ 8 HOURS AGO