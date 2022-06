SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Someone fired several bullets into two cars parked outside an apartment complex in Severn late Tuesday, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said a resident in the 1800 block of Sparrow Court woke up on Wednesday morning to find that their car had been struck by several bullets. Police said they had received a report of gunfire in the area around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers discovered an additional vehicle was also struck by bullets.

