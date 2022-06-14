Honey & Mackie’s Scoops Up Wide Variety of Homemade Flavors
Plymouth Ice Cream Shop Honey & Mackie’s Spreads Joy, One Scoop at a Time. If you’re craving ice cream, there’s a lot of different places you can go in the Twin Cities. But for the last nine years, Honey & Mackie’s has become a go-to destination in the west metro for...
Fridays this Summer will be a great time to have lunch in the New Hope City Hall parking lot, as Community Development Administrative Specialist Jessi Weber says, “Food Truck Friday is an event that we have throughout the Summer where up to four trucks will be here in the City Hall parking lot every Friday, and people who work in the area, or live in New Hope can come and have lunch and hang out and socialize.” It’s a great opportunity to check out a variety of food trucks, as she adds, “We’re gonna have our dessert trucks, from ice cream to donuts, cookie dough, we’re gonna have for your main meal we’re gonna have barbecue, we’re gonna have Asian, we’re gonna have Latin food. Some of the trucks will even cater to people with food sensitivities so that will be a nice option for people, so just a little something for everybody out there.” And new this year the city will have events happening in Civic Center Park just before the trucks show up, or while they’re there, as Weber says, “We’re gonna have Bingo in the Park, we’re gonna have some story time, maybe some chalk event going on, so we’ll just kinda add a couple other fun things to tie into Food Truck Fridays.” She adds that it’s a great community building opportunity, as “We’re gonna have city staff that’s available that’s mingling with everybody attending Food Truck Friday. We’re gonna have some of our fire department, our police department, so it’s kind of a nice opportunity to chat with the residents, or people in the area.” Food Truck Fridays run through August 19 from 11am-2pm, except for July 15th when there’s a swim meet at the pool. For more information go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/foodtruckfriday.
The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
There’s no better way to enjoy Summer than at the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center! They’ve got something for everyone with big slides and little slides, a plunge slide, diving boards, water walk, and more. There are special events for the big kids with Teen Nights, little ones seven and under can come out Saturdays from 10-11:30 for Little Splashes, and the pool is a great place to hold a birthday party. Now is a great time to sign up for swimming lessons, and to get your season pass. Visit http://www.CrystalMN.gov/Pool for more information.
Iconic Family Dining Restaurant Features New Sleek Design & More Ways to Dine. After a temporary closure and remodel, the local Perkins, situated at 1206 Vermillion St., is now reopen to the Hastings community from 6 a.m. – Midnight, 7 days a week. Known for its delectable pies and...
A locally-owned, independent coffeehouse in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis has announced plans to close. Boiler Room Coffee opened in 2011 in the lower level of an apartment building at 1820 3rd Ave. S. The shop's last day of regular business will be Tuesday, June 21 from 6:30 a.m....
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities restaurant was named the best in the country Monday night in Chicago.
Owamni in downtown Minneapolis won Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards for its “excellence in cuisine and hospitality.”
Chef Sean Sherman had also been nominated for Best Chef Midwest, along with Petite León’s Jorge Guzmán and Union Hmong Kitchen’s Yia Vang. Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat in Milwaukee won that honor.
Owamni serves Indigenous food that is native to the area to highlight Native American ingredients and traditions.
LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Fans of a popular drive-in movie theater are wondering whether it will ever open this season -- or at all. Vali-Hi is the last remaining one of its kind in the area. As of now, its website doesn't list any showings and the phone number that's listed just keeps ringing.
There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west. Official Fried...
With an excessive heat warning issued across the metro on Tuesday, families looking to cool down found the perfect place in New Hope – the YMCA. “We are out here trying to beat the heat, I think like a lot of people,” said Daniella Saima, a New Hope parent. “It’s hot, and the kids need to run off their energy. The only way to do that without going crazy in the house is to go outside and get in the water.”
Golden Valley Animal Humane Society Helping Rescued Cats. The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is playing a vital role in helping dozens of cats rescued from a car at a rest stop. On Tuesday, investigators rescued 47 cats from a car that someone was living in at a rest...
This home in Troy Burne has Brazilian cherry floors and floor to ceiling windows in the living room with 18 foot ceilings. The sellers have filled this home with exquisite details. There are four spacious bedrooms upstairs with two ensuite full baths and a jack & jill bath. The owner's suite has two closets and a large walk-in shower with body jets.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat.
Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home.
Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
Seems like it has been quite some time since the last Back to the 50’s Car Show, but it was only last year that it made a statement by returning when other events were cancelled. The 2020 Event was cancelled. It’s a tradition with many Minnesota Families to come...
Main Street Construction in Maple Grove to Last Until Fall. It is said there are two seasons in Minnesota – winter and construction. And just as Maple Grove’s Main Street starts to get busier, so does the work around it. Construction to improve Main Street has officially begun...
The state of Minnesota is proud of its Twin Cities, Minneapolis-Saint Paul. They are also the state’s largest cities, located around three river connections: the Mississippi River, the Minnesota River, and the St. Croix River. The Minneapolis area lies mainly on the Mississippi River’s west side, while Saint Paul...
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from Maple Grove closes cabinet doors quietly, doesn't run the dishwasher until bedtime and makes her family live their lives in hushed tones. She has changed her entire lifestyle to keep her extreme symptoms at bay. Stephanie Schmitz has an ear disorder...
New Hope homeowners have an extra incentive to spruce up their yards because the city recently launched a curbside reimbursement program. Owners of single and two-family homes can make upgrades to the exterior of their homes and garages in areas visible from the street. The program reimburses property owners for...
