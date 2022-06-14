ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

3 arrested on drug charges in Scottsboro

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say three people were arrested on drug-related charges in Jackson County this week.

According to Scottsboro Police, officers responded to a home on Poplar Street on Tuesday, June 14.

Over the course of an investigation, police say they found 188 grams of synthetic marijuana, 16.5 grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of methamphetamine, controlled prescription pills, two firearms, and over $1,600 in cash.

The following people were charged in relation to the incident:

  • Randy Roosevelt Appleton, 60: Drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Demetri Louise Moore, 43: Loitering in a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear
  • Rachel Ann Green, 41: Loitering in a drug house
