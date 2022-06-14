Flathead River projected to keep rising

The Flathead River is projected to approach moderate flood stage by the weekend and officials are encouraging pre-evacuation for residents in low-lying areas.

According to the Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service, the main river at Columbia Falls was at 14.3 feet on Tuesday afternoon. The river is anticipated to steadily rise to more than 16 feet by Monday, June 20.

Minor flood stage for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls is at 13 feet, with moderate flooding occurring at 18 feet. At 16.0 feet, low-lying buildings and roads in Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding.

A flood warning remained in place for Columbia Falls on Tuesday, while a flood advisory was issued for Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties.

Evacuations were issued Tuesday for Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and the Leisure Drive region of Kalispell. Precautionary evacuations were put in place for low-level areas throughout the valley.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, emergency personnel will provide as much assistance as possible to help in pre-evacuation efforts.

"However, due to rapidly changing conditions, large geographic size of the evacuation areas, and limited staff resources, emergency personnel may be unable to reach everyone," he noted in a media release Tuesday.

“High river levels cause fast-flowing currents, unpredictable conditions, and very cold water with large amounts of debris,” he continued. “Residents need to stay aware of current weather conditions and avoid low elevation areas when possible. Emergency staff are working to provide information as it becomes available. The safety of our community is our number one priority.”

Commissioners on Wednesday will consider a declaration of emergency in anticipation of flooding responses.

Water coming off Columbia Mountain in the Bad Rock Canyon area was causing some ponding on U.S. 2 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the river access site at Old Steel Bridge was closed Tuesday due to flooding, while access was limited at the Pressentine and Kokanee Bend sites.

A few local businesses were offering assistance with sandbags for residents in need of materials. Servpro, Schellinger Construction, and Anderson's Masonry will have sand and bags available at 58 Western Village Lane in Columbia Falls.

The rising river is the result of ample precipitation from a potent low pressure that has stalled over Northwest Montana, coupled with typical spring runoff.

According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, rain gauges across Lincoln and Flathead counties indicate 0.75 to 1.50 inches of precipitation fell Monday into Tuesday. Meanwhile, weather stations across the Whitefish and Swan mountain ranges show that 1 to 2 feet of snow has accumulated above 6,000 feet.

The wet weather was expected to last through Wednesday morning, with more snow above 5,000 in Glacier National Park, as well as the Swan and Whitefish ranges.

Then comes the sun.

Dry skies and above normal temperatures are likely as the storm exits the region, with highs in the 80s possible Thursday and Friday across the region.

The extended forecast, however, indicates more torrential rain next week.

Weather models show 0.50 to 1.50 inches of precipitation across the area late Saturday through Tuesday morning, the Weather Service warned in its forecast Tuesday.

“Given the recent heavy precipitation, quick warm-up, and potential for another round of precipitation next weekend, area rivers and streams will continue to run high and cold,” the forecast stated.

Yet another weather system is projected to develop Sunday through Tuesday, possibly bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Glacier Park region.