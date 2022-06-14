ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Flathead River projected to keep rising

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

The Flathead River is projected to approach moderate flood stage by the weekend and officials are encouraging pre-evacuation for residents in low-lying areas.

According to the Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service, the main river at Columbia Falls was at 14.3 feet on Tuesday afternoon. The river is anticipated to steadily rise to more than 16 feet by Monday, June 20.

Minor flood stage for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls is at 13 feet, with moderate flooding occurring at 18 feet. At 16.0 feet, low-lying buildings and roads in Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding.

A flood warning remained in place for Columbia Falls on Tuesday, while a flood advisory was issued for Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties.

Evacuations were issued Tuesday for Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and the Leisure Drive region of Kalispell. Precautionary evacuations were put in place for low-level areas throughout the valley.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, emergency personnel will provide as much assistance as possible to help in pre-evacuation efforts.

"However, due to rapidly changing conditions, large geographic size of the evacuation areas, and limited staff resources, emergency personnel may be unable to reach everyone," he noted in a media release Tuesday.

“High river levels cause fast-flowing currents, unpredictable conditions, and very cold water with large amounts of debris,” he continued. “Residents need to stay aware of current weather conditions and avoid low elevation areas when possible. Emergency staff are working to provide information as it becomes available. The safety of our community is our number one priority.”

Commissioners on Wednesday will consider a declaration of emergency in anticipation of flooding responses.

Water coming off Columbia Mountain in the Bad Rock Canyon area was causing some ponding on U.S. 2 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the river access site at Old Steel Bridge was closed Tuesday due to flooding, while access was limited at the Pressentine and Kokanee Bend sites.

A few local businesses were offering assistance with sandbags for residents in need of materials. Servpro, Schellinger Construction, and Anderson's Masonry will have sand and bags available at 58 Western Village Lane in Columbia Falls.

The rising river is the result of ample precipitation from a potent low pressure that has stalled over Northwest Montana, coupled with typical spring runoff.

According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, rain gauges across Lincoln and Flathead counties indicate 0.75 to 1.50 inches of precipitation fell Monday into Tuesday. Meanwhile, weather stations across the Whitefish and Swan mountain ranges show that 1 to 2 feet of snow has accumulated above 6,000 feet.

The wet weather was expected to last through Wednesday morning, with more snow above 5,000 in Glacier National Park, as well as the Swan and Whitefish ranges.

Then comes the sun.

Dry skies and above normal temperatures are likely as the storm exits the region, with highs in the 80s possible Thursday and Friday across the region.

The extended forecast, however, indicates more torrential rain next week.

Weather models show 0.50 to 1.50 inches of precipitation across the area late Saturday through Tuesday morning, the Weather Service warned in its forecast Tuesday.

“Given the recent heavy precipitation, quick warm-up, and potential for another round of precipitation next weekend, area rivers and streams will continue to run high and cold,” the forecast stated.

Yet another weather system is projected to develop Sunday through Tuesday, possibly bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Glacier Park region.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

UPDATE: Flathead River Flooding Prompts Road Closures, Evacuations

Even as Tuesday’s record rainfall abated early Wednesday morning, flood warnings and advisories remained in effect across portions of the Flathead Valley, impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to local emergency officials and the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Rising water puts the Flathead on edge

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging a “precautionary evacuation” for residents of low-lying areas along the Flathead River as the river slowly inches into flood stage this week. The warning to residents in the northwest part of the state comes just 24...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Flathead River Rises Above Flood Stage

As heavy rain and rising river levels continue throughout Montana, portions of Flathead and Lincoln counties are currently in a flood warning and advisory, potentially impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and Foy’s Bend...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia Falls, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Creston, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Lincoln, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Temperatures warm, thunderstorms expected Fri/Sat

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river is sitting above 14 feet, and could climb to 16 feet by early next week. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Additional Road Closures, Evacuations Possible as Flathead Flooding Continues

Flathead County officials on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as local waterways charted above flood stage levels, prompting evacuations in areas of Kalispell and the North Fork Road and forcing countywide road closures, Sheriff Brian Heino said during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing. The Flathead County Commission voted unanimously...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flood concerns remain, summer heat builds in advance of next weather maker

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river is sitting above 14 feet, and could climb to 16 feet by early next week. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bicyclist Rescued in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [June 15, 2022] – Yesterday afternoon at approximately 12:36 pm, Glacier National Park dispatch was notified that a 25-year-old male bicyclist had activated his GPS tracking device to signal for help in the North Fork area of the park. Alex Minge of Riverton, WY was participating in the Tour Divide 2022 bikepacking race that spans from Canada to New Mexico when he wrecked his bicycle, lost his way trying got get back and encountered flood waters in the Kishenehn Drainage.
WEST GLACIER, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead River#Flood#High River#National Weather Service#Main River#Flathead County Sheriff
montanarightnow.com

Lawrence Park in Kalispell closing Friday due to possible flooding

KALISPELL, Mont. - Lawrence Park in Kalispell is being temporarily closed due to possible flooding. Projected flooding for this weekend could bring health and safety risks to the park, and Kalispell Parks and Recreation announced that the park will be closed starting at 7:00 am Friday, June 17. “Thank you...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flathead Sheriff's Office issues evacuations and closures due to flooding

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - With Flathead County has declared a state of emergency due to the flooding they're anticipating over the coming days. Their office of emergency services is currently working with incident command teams to work on recovery efforts due to the high flood waters they're seeing. Evacuations have been lifted for Lake Drive and Bailey Lake area as well as on Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and Blankership Road.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
1240 KLYQ

WATCH Summer 2022 and Snow is Still Falling in Whitefish Montana

We are exactly one week away from the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. And typically a hot one. But, this summer in Montana has been different. It has been surprisingly cooler. Not that I am complaining. I know that it is only a matter of time before I find myself half-naked in front of a fan trying to cool off with a popsicle.
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flathead County declares state of emergency in anticipation of flooding

Press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. June 15, 2022 Flathead County declared a state of emergency in response to anticipated and current flooding in Flathead County. In order to share information, communicate with the public, and coordinate any future response efforts, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services is working within Incident Command System (ICS) structure. Brian Heino, Sheriff of Flathead County, will serve as Incident Commander for the response.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Montanan

Bear experts: Urban-area grizzly encounters up in Missoula, city on ‘frontlines’ of issue

Black bears sneaking into urban areas throughout the Rocky Mountain West is not a new problem, but recent grizzly bear sightings in the Missoula area have local officials ramping up efforts to foster best practices for safe coexistence with community members. Jamie Jonkel, a wildlife management specialist with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said Monday two […] The post Bear experts: Urban-area grizzly encounters up in Missoula, city on ‘frontlines’ of issue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Blankenship Bridge area emergency closure extended

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The Flathead National Forest is extending the emergency closure order at Blankenship southwest (Blankenship Bridge area) Wednesday. FNF said in a release the area shut down to motorized vehicles and camping due to high water levels. FNF said they will reopen the area once the water...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

2 dead after head-on crash in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two people are dead after a head-on crash near Arlee on Sunday morning. A 23-year-old man from Ronan was northbound on Highway 93 when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on. The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Omak,...
ARLEE, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 2 blocked by water in Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reported that water started blocking Highway 2 in Columbia Falls around 6 p.m. on Saturday. MDT says to watch out for deep water on the Highway 2 near Mable Street. Drivers should use caution and find alternative routes until MDT reports...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Montana Free Press

Bukacek presumptive winner of Republican PSC primary

Flathead Valley physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek is the presumptive winner of the Republican primary in the race for a seat on Montana’s Public Service Commission, the five-member board that regulates monopoly power, garbage, water and telecommunications utilities. The GOP primary for the District 5 seat, which encompasses...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy