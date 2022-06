Many of us easily recognize emotions expressed in others' faces. A smile may mean happiness, while a frown may indicate anger. Autistic people often have a more difficult time with this task. It's unclear why. But new research, published June 15 in The Journal of Neuroscience, sheds light on the inner workings of the brain to suggest an answer. And it does so using a tool that opens new pathways to modeling the computation in our heads: artificial intelligence.

HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO