The Crazy Crab Stockbridge is a quality dine in seafood restaurant located at 1500 Hudson Bridge Rd Stockbridge!Crazy Crab Stockbridge is located in the plaza next to Walmart Hudson Bridge with the Children’s Healthcare of Hudson Bridge building. It is good to see a quality seafood restaurant arrive in Stockbridge with good service provided by an enthusiastic and friendly staff. Go to the Crazy Crab website for more information on the menu and ordering online. Click on the instagram link for more photos of the amazing mouthwatering seafood now being served in Stockbridge. https://www.crazycrabga.com/

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO