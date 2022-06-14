ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jon Rahm reveals why he favors PGA Tour over LIV Golf

By Reice Shipley
thecomeback.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 U.S Open is set to begin on Thursday, where it will be the first event where both LIV Golf and PGA Tour golfers play together for the first time since LIV Golf’s inaugural event last week. PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm has long been considered one...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Related
FlurrySports

What Happens if a LIV Golf Member Wins the 2022 U.S. Open?

As we prepare for what could be one of the most talked about and watched majors of all time, golf finds itself in the middle of mainstream controversy and heavy debate due to the launch of the new LIV Golf tour. With strong statements made from both sides, hostile media members and PGA Tour memberships being revoked, the question must be asked; What happens if a LIV Golf member wins the 2022 U.S. Open?
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy daggers the Shark, Pat Perez’s wife offers an “iconic” quote, and the worst LIV Golf contract (and excuse) yet

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we long ago backed a rival league to the PGA Tour. Competing on the HGGA Tour for the past two decades meant giving up my dream of playing with the world’s best players, but it was too exciting of an opportunity to pass up. We are ruled by an iron-fisted—and sometimes inflated-handicapped—commissioner, but with just one 72-hole tournament all year, we get to spend more time with our families. And we don’t have to worry about where the (paltry) prize money comes from because, well, it’s from our own pockets. In any event, our big annual event begins in two weeks, but there's a LOT to get to first. Let's do it.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports
ESPN

Bryson DeChambeau not planning to play PGA Tour's Travelers Championship amid LIV scrutiny

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Bryson DeChambeau says he doesn't plan to play in the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship next week at TPC River Highlands. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series last week. He briefly addressed his status for the Travelers while on the putting green at The Country Club but did not take further questions.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he left PGA Tour

Golf fans and media members have been asking for months why long-time PGA Tour golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia have decided to leave, even if temporary, to play in the LIV Golf International Series. For the first time, the public may have gotten an honest answer...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

AEW makes decision on Jeff Hardy

The professional wrestling world was saddened to learn that Jeff Hardy had been arrested once again on DUI and other charges. The former WWE star is currently working for All-Elite Wrestling (AEW), which had decided to suspend the wrestling legend without pay while also supporting him in efforts to get help.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Serena Williams news

The last time that we saw 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams play competitive tennis was nearly a year ago at Wimbledon, where she was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a leg injury. At the age of 40 years old, many questioned whether or not that would...
TENNIS
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open shot meltdown

The first round of the 2022 U.S Open is currently underway and the notoriously hard course has caused frustration for one of the top golfers in the world. Rory McIlroy finished his round on Thursday and is currently tied for the lead in the tournament at -3. Despite his early...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Brooks Koepka has fiery response to LIV Golf questions

Brooks Koepka is sick and tired of everyone asking about LIV Golf. The four-time major champion lashed out at reporters on Tuesday for asking questions about the LIV Golf International Series, which casts a “black cloud” over this week’s U.S. Open, which includes participants from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy