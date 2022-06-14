ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills minicamp Day 1 observations: James Cook flashes in pass game, Jordan Poyer practices in full

By Matt Parrino
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde flew back into town on Sunday and couldn’t wait to get back to the facility. Hyde has missed all of the voluntary portion of the offseason program and made his debut in the Bills’ new-look defense on Tuesday for the first day...

Syracuse.com

