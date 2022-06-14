Coachella Announces Dates for 2023 Festival, Headlined by Frank Ocean

Cathedral City is conveniently located between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage in Riverside County. With a diverse population of over 55,000, Cathedral City is one of the fastest growing cities in the Western Valley. The City is seeking an energetic, motivated individual who will maintain and enhance a high level of trust, integrity, knowledge, and skill of the Cathedral City Fire Department. A seasoned visionary leader and manager who will bring long-term strategy to the Department as the next Fire Chief. The ideal candidate will be a collaborative leader who understands the importance of empowering employees of the Department to provide exceptional service to the community. Candidates must exhibit a demonstrated ability to lead with a clear vision. They must be strategic and innovative and will embrace and welcome diversity in the Department. Any combination of training and experience that provides the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities may be qualifying. The typical candidate will possess the equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major coursework in fire technology, public administration, or a closely related field and five (5) years of progressively responsible fire service management experience including three (3) years at the rank of Battalion Chief or higher-level supervisory experience. An equivalent combination of education and experience is qualifying. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief is $173,863.78 to $227,582.29. Salary appointment will be based on qualifications and experience. The City also offers an attractive benefits package.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO