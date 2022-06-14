ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Coachella Announces Dates for 2023 Festival, Headlined by Frank Ocean

By Tomás Mier
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars: Coachella is returning to Indio, California, next year. On Tuesday, the music festival announced that its 2023 iteration will take place over the weekends of April 15 to 17 and April 21 to 23 next year. Frank Ocean, who was originally one of the headliners for...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

relix

Coachella Shares Details Behind 2023 Event

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back for another year of desert fun and immersive musical experiences. The folks behind the beloved event, which occurs annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., shared that the 2023 iteration will continue with tradition by happening in two waves, and will transpire next April.
COACHELLA, CA
localemagazine.com

Meet Racquet Club Spirits, an LGBTQ-Owned Liquor Brand Based in Palm Springs

Shaken or Stirred, Racquet Club Spirits Is Our Summer Go-To! After being life partners for more than 30 years, Brian Harke and Matthew Winks decided to become partners in business too. “We met in Chicago and lived there for about 11 years and then moved to San Francisco and Los Angeles before finally landing in Palm Springs,” explains Harke. “We’ve had many different careers ranging from advertising and marketing to academia, and once we were ready to branch out and do something on our own, we realized that one thing that always interested us was the process of making liquor.” Racquet Club Spirits Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Taco bout good news: Uptick in food stands noted by locals

If you’ve noticed more food stands popping up around town you’re not alone. It seems like there are more taco stands and fruit stands in Palm Springs than ever before. Driving the news: Charles Drabkin, a Palm Springs resident and food writer for the Coachella Valley Independent, says he started noticing taco vendors a few months ago. He posted his findings on social media, drawing approving nods from others who had been pleasantly surprised to see them set up on vacant lots.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flights from Palm Springs to San Jose

Southwest Airlines announced a nonstop route at the Palm Springs International Airport on Thursday. The year-round service will be from Palm Springs to San Jose and will start on November 6. 2022.  The nonstop route will operate on a 737-passenger aircraft once daily. With this new route, Southwest Airlines now provides nine airports with nonstop The post Southwest Airlines announces nonstop flights from Palm Springs to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Charlie Reiter, Palm Desert alum, talks major debut at 122nd U.S. Open

On Thursday in Brookline, Massachusetts Charlie Reiter will make his first appearance at a major tournament. The 122nd U.S. Open will have the 156 best players in the world tee off for a shot to be cemented into golf history, and the 22-year-old Palm Desert alum finds himself facing the biggest challenge of his young The post Charlie Reiter, Palm Desert alum, talks major debut at 122nd U.S. Open appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Run-down Palm Springs Motel Transformed Into Pink Paradise

Greetings from Palm Springs. RuPaul Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel recently renovated a run-down Palm Springs motel and transformed it into a pink paradise for her new show "Trixie Motel" on discovery+. And it wasn't just for TV – you can book your stay now. Mattel and her partner...
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents and local businesses react to the return of Date Festival in Indio

The Riverside County Fair and the National Date Festival are officially coming back to the City of Indio. After years of uncertainty, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors finalized a partnership with Pickering Events LLC to oversee the Riverside County Fairgrounds. The partnership is set to last 5 years, you can get more details here. The post Residents and local businesses react to the return of Date Festival in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Soho House outlines plans for Colony 29 property, submits them to city

Plans to redevelop one of the city’s historic properties were submitted this week by one of the world’s most exclusive members-only clubs. The news: Colony 29 in the Historic Tennis Club neighborhood is set to be re-developed into a “modern-day swim club” operated by Soho House. The project’s backers emailed The Post about their plans Wednesday afternoon.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Desert Water- How secure is our water supply? Better off than you might think

An I-team investigation reveals that despite the statewide drought declaration and additional water restrictions, the Coachella Valley’s water supply is dramatically better off than most other areas of California right now. It’s not the message you’re hearing from state leaders, but experts say our local water supplies are plentiful and well-managed as they have been The post I-Team: Desert Water- How secure is our water supply? Better off than you might think appeared first on KESQ.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Ambushed’ El Monte police officers mourned in Coachella Valley

Two beloved El Monte police officers who were killed Tuesday were "essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe," said El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona. The officers responded to a call about a possible stabbing at an El Monte motel. The officers were identified on Wednesday as Corporal Michael Paredes, a 22-year veteran, and The post ‘Ambushed’ El Monte police officers mourned in Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
EL MONTE, CA
KABC

Palm Springs Home Prices Soar Thanks To Tech Workers

(Palm Springs, CA) — Home prices in Palm Springs, California are on the rise, and that’s thanks to tech workers. SFGATE reports employees in the field are making the move to the desert community, which has been known for retirees to settle down. With the younger crowd making themselves at home, Zillow says new prices in the area jumped almost 37 percent. Meantime, in April, Redfin said almost 64 percent of homes in Palm Springs were sold over asking price. The residents are reportedly coming in from more expensive places like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs to house one of largest rooftop solar arrays in California

Desert Hot Springs will soon be home to a warehouse with one of the largest rooftop solar arrays in California, officials announced today. The Viento logistics center will be located by Interstate 10 near Little Morongo Road. A sortable multi-story e-commerce warehouse and distribution center for consumer products, it will encompass about 3.5 million square The post Desert Hot Springs to house one of largest rooftop solar arrays in California appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
FireRescue1

Cathedral City Fire Department - Cathedral City, California

Cathedral City is conveniently located between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage in Riverside County. With a diverse population of over 55,000, Cathedral City is one of the fastest growing cities in the Western Valley. The City is seeking an energetic, motivated individual who will maintain and enhance a high level of trust, integrity, knowledge, and skill of the Cathedral City Fire Department. A seasoned visionary leader and manager who will bring long-term strategy to the Department as the next Fire Chief. The ideal candidate will be a collaborative leader who understands the importance of empowering employees of the Department to provide exceptional service to the community. Candidates must exhibit a demonstrated ability to lead with a clear vision. They must be strategic and innovative and will embrace and welcome diversity in the Department. Any combination of training and experience that provides the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities may be qualifying. The typical candidate will possess the equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major coursework in fire technology, public administration, or a closely related field and five (5) years of progressively responsible fire service management experience including three (3) years at the rank of Battalion Chief or higher-level supervisory experience. An equivalent combination of education and experience is qualifying. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief is $173,863.78 to $227,582.29. Salary appointment will be based on qualifications and experience. The City also offers an attractive benefits package.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Entertainment
knewsradio.com

Slow Go In Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage road work June 14th - 17th 2022 Photo from City of Rancho Mirage CA. Tuesday June 14th through Friday June 17th 2022, during business hours, the slow lane on Frank Sinatra Drive westbound will be closed from Highway 111 to Da Vall Drive for culvert cleaning. Expect delays.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Hot Springs Man Accused of Grand Theft at La Quinta Business

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested today for. allegedly having about $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from a La Quinta. Adrian Nicholas Vanwinkle of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Tuesday. morning following a grand theft investigation by the La Quinta Special. Enforcement Team, according to...
knewsradio.com

Two More Local Gang Bangers Arrested

Isaac Martinez (L), and Eddied Amezquita (R) of Indio. Two local gang members arrested Thurs June 9th 2022. No shortage of business for the Violent Crime Gang Task Force in the desert. Thursday afternoon June 9th, officers arrested 2 documented criminal street gang members, with one of them linked to...
INDIO, CA

