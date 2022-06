WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As many plan to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day Sunday, June 19, the next holiday is on the horizon. We’re two-and-a-half weeks out from July 4. Preparations to celebrate our nation’s 246th birthday will soon be underway with fireworks sales in Wichita starting June 26, one week from Sunday. and continuing until July 5. In Wichita, shooting fireworks is allowed daily in this timeframe from 10 a.m. to midnight.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO