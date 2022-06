CNBC's Jim Cramer called bitcoin's collapse Crypto Monday, in what he fears is Day 1 of a reckoning in the digital currency market. In speaking off-air to tech executives during his trip to San Francisco last week, Cramer said he got the sense that Silicon Valley thinks crypto is a con and its promoters have taken an awful lot of money from unsuspecting investors. That revelation was just one of the 15 things Cramer said he learned from spending time out West for the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO