Watch: Practice Clips of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Alex Cappa And More

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Cincinnati's OTAs wrap up this week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are wrapping up their offseason workouts this week.

Joe Burrow continues to throw the ball at a high level. We took plenty of clips of the offensive line and Tee Higgins is making progress in his recovery.

Watch clips of Ja'Marr Chase, Alex Cappa, Higgins, Burrow and more below.

Cincinnati Bengals practice clips 6-14-22 (; 6:46)

