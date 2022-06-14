Here’s what American flag means, as Clovis Elks celebrates Flag Day with annual ceremony

The Clovis Elks Lodge celebrated the anniversary of the American flag on Tuesday with its annual Flag Day Ceremony at Centennial Plaza in Old Town.

The flag was adopted as the national symbol for the United States on June 14, 1777, and the date that has been celebrated as such since the late 1800s. It was declared National Flag Day by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 and became a recognized holiday in 1949 under President Harry Truman.

The Elks Grand Lodge has celebrated Flag Day since 1907.

In Clovis, this year’s celebration included a brief history of the flag, a presentation of colors and flag retirement ceremony and special guests, including San Jose resident Larry Clark and Clovis City Clerk Karey Cha.

Clark, who was born in Clovis, donated 50 American flags in April with the intent to have them displayed around Old Town.

Cha was invited to speak about the meaning of the American flag for her, as a second-generation Hmong American, whose parents came to the U.S. as immigrants.

“When I gaze upon our flag today, my heart soars with the feeling of honor and pride, that I have the privilege to live in this land of opportunity,” Cha told the crowd.

“This flag, in all its glory, reminds me to honor the past ... to celebrate the present ... to continue to work hard and inspire the future.”

A member of the Boy Scouts Troop 257 of Clovis stands by a row of American flags during a Flag Day ceremony at Centennial Plaza in Clovis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Alejandro Aburto of the Boy Scouts Troop 257 of Clovis carries the American flag during a Flag Day ceremony at Centennial Plaza in Clovis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com