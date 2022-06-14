ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Five 'Sensible' Players LA Can Sign in Free Agency Per NBA Expert

By Eric Eulau
 2 days ago

John Hollinger and Jovan Buha listed five players that the Lakers could realistically sign this offseason with their taxpayer mid-level exception.

Cap space in the NBA isn't as valuable as it used to be, but its still a prerequisite for a successful offseason. The Lakers, due to a top heavy roster and the highly questionable Talen Horton-Tucker contract, are resigned to using only the taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M) and veteran minimum contracts to round out the 2022-2023 roster.

In a recent The Athletic article, NBA expert John Hollinger and Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha included five players that the Lakers would have a legitimate shot at signing.

Damion Lee - Guard

Lee hasn't played much for Golden State in the NBA Finals, but he was a rotation mainstay for the Warriors final four games against the Grizzlies. His playoff three-point percentage (25.0%) isn't pretty, but getting into rhythm when you're playing 7.8 MPG isn't easy.

The 6'5" guard has been a league-average shooter through his five-year NBA career, but he's the type of off-ball player who tends to thrive alongside LeBron James.

Taurean Prince - Forward

The former 2016 lottery pick has bounced around the league in recent years, but his 37.1% career three-point percentage should give the Lakers pause. Prince can play either forward spot and at 28-year-old, his best basketball may still be ahead of him. He's far from perfect, but $6.4M isn't going to get the Lakers a franchise changing player.

Gary Harris - Guard

Four years ago, Harris was putting the finishing touches on his breakout season with the Nuggets: 17.5 PPG, 48.5 FG%, AND 39.6 3PT%. Harris was just 23 that season (2017-2018) and it seemed like all of the potential for Harris to become a 20-point scorer for years to come was there.

Then, a multi-year shooting slump and injuries derailed the former Michigan State guard. Denver traded Harris in March of 2021 to Orlando as part of the Aaron Gordon deal. This past season, Harris averaged 11.1 PPG for the Magic, but did convert 38.4% of his threes.

Once again, not perfect, but the Lakers can't afford to be too picky.

Aaron Holiday - Guard

The UCLA product had some nice flashes in Indiana, but played significantly smaller roles with Washington and Phoenix this past year. He's another potential floor spacer (37.3% career three-point percentage) who does have some upside.

Mo Bamba - Center

Perhaps the most intriguing name of all, Bamba might soon be displaced in Orlando if the Magic decide to draft Chet Holmgren with the first overall pick in next week's NBA Draft.

Bamba is a restricted free agent so Orlando can match any offer, but he's worth at least making an offer on. It's no secret that Anthony Davis prefers to play the regular season alongside a true five and then shift to center for the playoffs.

In 71 games with Orlando last year, Bamba averaged 10.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and converted 38.1% of his threes. He's only 24-year-old and has loads of upside.

