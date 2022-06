This is the last chance to save 40% on Southwest tickets for fall travel! Save on new bookings or rebook existing reservations to save more!. In the past, this week is one of two really great Southwest sales that they run each year – I mean, really good. But, like with a lot of things in travel since Covid, this year it is instead a pretty good deal with a discount code. Today is the final day to save on this sale so check it out!

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO