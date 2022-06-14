ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Sign TE Devin Funchess

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v52oH_0gAkmoDj00

The Detroit Lions have filled one of their roster holes by adding a new tight end.

After nose tackle John Penisini abruptly retired, the Detroit Lions had two roster positions open.

One of the positions has now been filled, as the team announced on Tuesday afternoon the signing of tight end Devin Funchess.

Behind starter T.J. Hockenson, the team was looking to add further competition to the room, as Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra have been battling for the right to be the backup.

After playing collegiately at Michigan, Funchess was drafted in the second round (No. 41 overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Funchess was part of the Panthers roster that appeared in Super Bowl 50. Unfortunately, the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos by a score of 24–10.

When the global pandemic hit, Funchess decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. He explained on social media that the safety of himself and his family was at the forefront of his decision to pause his NFL career.

After stints with the Colts and Packers, the 28-year-old veteran tight end spent a couple of weeks on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in 2021. He was eventually released in December of last season.

Nolan Givan, Derrick Deese, James Mitchell and Garrett Griffen are the other tight ends on the roster who are battling for roster positions.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Deese
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2015 Nfl Draft#49ers#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Carolina Panthers#The Denver Broncos#Facebook Follow
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About Second Contract

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the NFL world by storm in 2021, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. With the market for quarterbacks at an all-time high, Burrow should be able to break the bank at some point in the future. However, the former No. 1 pick isn't really concerned about his financial situation at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have compensation in mind for quarterback Mason Rudolph, and are waiting until teams hit that threshold, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo. The Steelers currently have Rudolph taking second-team reps during summer workouts, but Fittipaldo said they'd be willing to part ways with the fifth-year quarterback....
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes drops brutally honest take on Chiefs’ AFC title game collapse vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs had plenty of what-if moments during their 2022 AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Among them, Patrick Mahomes failed to muster up much on offense over both the second half and overtime period. After building a 21-3 lead in the first half, Mahomes ended up leading the Chiefs to […] The post Patrick Mahomes drops brutally honest take on Chiefs’ AFC title game collapse vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy