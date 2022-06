Biggie has been immortalized into a hologram and it has some people unsure how to feel. On Saturday (June 11), a video surfaced on social media of a life-size hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. on display at restaurant Brooklyn Chop House in the late rhymer’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The image of Biggie features him rocking Versace sunglasses, a green Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with black and grey Air Jordan 1s and a gold Jesus piece necklace.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO