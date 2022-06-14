Charged Issue

With nearly 1,000 acres of surface water, Ruedi Reservoir offers plenty of room to play for all types of watercraft, and that includes motor-powered and wind-powered. High-performance powerboats (rent them, and waterbikes, from outfitter Invertsports, 888-205-7119, invertsports.com/ruedi-reservoir) launch from the marina boat ramp on the lake’s west side, mostly traveling its length in the same direction, towing water-skiers, wakeboarders, tubers, and—most popular these days—surfers. With boats and boards increasingly designed for this purpose, surfers ride the wake, playing the consistent wave as they would in the ocean and even dropping the rope, relying on the hydraulics to enjoy the ride.
Comments / 0