I-90 reopened after trailer fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic was backed up on I-90 in Lake County due to a trailer fire Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at State Route 44, near Concord Township.
The eastbound lanes were down to one lane, but crews have since cleared the scene. Traffic in the area has returned to normal.
There's no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
