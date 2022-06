Northeastern Vermont Development Association It's getting hot out there... Check out the Vermont Department of Health's new community Cooling Site Map(link is external). Extreme heat in regions that are not acclimated or prepared can be challenging, and the NEK has some of the highest concentrations of communities vulnerable to heat. Was the map useful? What's missing? Provide feedback by completing the Heat Safety Survey(link is external) or contact Allie Webster(link sends e-mail), NVDA Energy Planner, for more info or to receive community support.

VERMONT STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO