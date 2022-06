ROME — A clerk at Cliff's Market in Rome is accused of scratching off more than $400 worth of lottery tickets while on the job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Dakayla L. Bronson, 18, of Rome, was working at Cliff's Market on Erie Boulevard West on May 16 when she took $430 worth of lottery tickets from behind the counter and scratched them off. Police said Bronson tossed the losing tickets in the trash.

