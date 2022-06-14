ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow Reminds Us She's the Queen of Friendly Breakups With New Brad Pitt Interview

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt are the latest celebrity couple to prove that a friendly relationship between exes is absolutely possible. The pair were romantically involved from 1994 to 1997 prior to calling off their engagement , but the bad blood you’d expect Paltrow and Pitt to have doesn’t exist — instead, a surprisingly warm, healthy friendship still bonds the two.

In a recent interview regarding Pitt’s new clothing line, God’s True Cashmere, on Paltrow’s lifestyle website, Goop , the ex-fiancés reflect on their ability to have maintained a connection despite their breakup. Both agreed that everything worked out how it was supposed to, with Paltrow joking that she “finally found the Brad [she] was supposed to marry; it just took [her] 20 years,” referencing her now-husband, Glee and American Horror Story producer, Brad Falchuk .

Pitt fondly expressed that “it’s lovely to have [Paltrow] as a friend now,” to which she agreed. As if their transformed relationship wasn’t already wholesome enough, Pitt added, “And I do love you,” and Paltrow shared the sentiment right back with “I love you so much.”

Other notable celebrity exes who’ve maintained a healthy friendship include Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, and Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum. Even Pitt and Paltrow themselves remain friendly with some of their other exes — Pitt with Jennifer Aniston and Paltrow with Chris Martin. These famous former flames are modeling a refreshing, mature way to handle the transition from romantic partners to lifelong friends, as well as the rewarding benefits a post-breakup friendship can hold.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who will always be friends.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
