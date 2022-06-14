Photos: Floyd Mayweather, Mikuru Asakura - Face To Face at Las Vegas Presser

Elias is making a comeback to WWE. In singles action on this week’s RAW, Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother but not Elias, faced Kevin Owens, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won Monday night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He also revealed that he contacted his brother Elias, who is so excited that he’ll be packing his guitar and heading to RAW next week.
