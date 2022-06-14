Cal Fire battling 40-acre vegetation fire on Betabel Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was caught on the 1400 block of Buckhorn Drive Wednesday after police said he allegedly stole a woman's purse while walking through the parking lot. At around 1:41 p.m., police arrived at the 1500 block of North Sanborn Road in the parking lot of Food...
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a porch thief who targeted several residents in the Holly Street area. Police are asking anyone with information to call Officer J. Alvarado at (831) 758-7146 or by email at jorgea@ci.salinas.ca.us.
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- "Usually Greenfield is just a town you pass by, not come for positive news," said the owner of A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing, Rigo Avila. Avila runs the non-profit boxing gym out of his garage on the 600 block of Palm Avenue. To give the community a positive outlet and maybe even foster greatness.
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Tipsy Putt gives mini-golfers an excuse for shooting poorly by adding a pub to the mix. The company will add its fourth location to Monterey's Cannery Row in the Fall. The craft brew pub and restaurant adds mini-golf and other games, local art, a large patio, multiple...
