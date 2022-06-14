Cal Fire battling 40-acre vegetation fire on Betabel Road

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- "Usually Greenfield is just a town you pass by, not come for positive news," said the owner of A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing, Rigo Avila. Avila runs the non-profit boxing gym out of his garage on the 600 block of Palm Avenue. To give the community a positive outlet and maybe even foster greatness. The post Coach gives Greenfield a fighting chance with non-profit boxing gym appeared first on KION546.

GREENFIELD, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO