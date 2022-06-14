ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

1 dead, 1 injured after Pasco County ATV crash

By Heather Monahan
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPNDf_0gAkkgEL00

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — An ATV crash in Pasco County left one person dead and another person injured on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a tweet that crews were called to the scene of an ATV rollover Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Fog Hollow Drive in Wesley Chapel, the tweet said.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, two people were involved in the rollover. One of the individuals has died.

The second person is being flown via medical helicopter to a nearby trauma center as a trauma alert, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

Officials have not said yet what caused the crash and have not released any additional information on the victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

Rick Stankiewicz
2d ago

Have seen kids & adults riding illegally on these streets, no helmet,, no shoes. There's going to be more accidents until the county starts busting heads. Where are the cops ? Been living here 12yrs and seen 1 last year

Reply
2
Related
WFLA

VIDEO: Deputies, good Samaritans rescue 11 after boat capsizes near Beer Can Island

"Thanks to the willingness of some local boaters to help out, a group of 11 people, consisting of men, women, and children, were saved after they were stranded in the water when their seacraft capsized," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Almost all the victims were wearing life preservers. We remind everyone to always have the right amount of life vests for each person on a boat, as well as keeping stock of all other safety and emergency equipment."
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Accidents
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco deputies release video they say shows boat being stolen

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office says it is searching for two thieves who stole a boat from a business on Bartelt Road in Holiday. According to law enforcement, two people in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe removed the 1999 UMA Seasport boat, which was later recovered near the intersection of Flora Avenue and Boardwalk Street.
HOLIDAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#Pasco County Fire Rescue#Fog Hollow Drive#Pasco Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
fox13news.com

15-year-old girl on scooter in serious condition after Bayshore crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police say a 15-year-old girl remains in serious condition after being hit by a car while she was riding a scooter on Bayshore Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. as the teenager was trying to cross Bayshore on an electric scooter. That's when police said she was struck in the southbound lanes near the intersection of South Magnolia Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
leesburg-news.com

Lake County man escapes serious injury in crash in which two people killed

A Lake County man escaped serious injury in a crash in which two people were killed Wednesday morning in Osceola County. The 36-year-old Groveland man had been driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck at 9:22 a.m. on State Road 60 when a 63-year-old Fort Pierce man driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the opposite direction while attempting to pass a semi truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy