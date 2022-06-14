1 dead, 1 injured after Pasco County ATV crash

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — An ATV crash in Pasco County left one person dead and another person injured on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a tweet that crews were called to the scene of an ATV rollover Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Fog Hollow Drive in Wesley Chapel, the tweet said.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, two people were involved in the rollover. One of the individuals has died.

The second person is being flown via medical helicopter to a nearby trauma center as a trauma alert, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

Officials have not said yet what caused the crash and have not released any additional information on the victims.

