He was wanted for a fatal crash. He died the next day.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man killed on Powhite Parkway in South Richmond was wanted for a fatal crash in Hanover County.

Richmond Police said Erik Cook, 44, of Beaverdam died early on June 2 when he fell from Forest Hill Avenue onto the Powhite Parkway, according to Richmond Police.

The previous day, Hanover Sheriff's Deputies named Cook a suspect in a May 14 crash that killed 23-year-old Taylor Klug, of Fredericksburg.

Cook was wanted on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

"A 2021 Dodge pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2013 Subaru sedan head-on," Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson Lt. James Cooper wrote. "The Subaru was occupied by four individuals that were all transported to VCU Medical Center by Hanover Fire-EMS. The driver, and sole occupant of the 2021 Dodge pick-up, was also transported to VCU Medical Center."

The Medical Examiner is working to determine Cook's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Sergeant Mocello at 804-646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .