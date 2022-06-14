ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Hardware stores seeing uptick in cooling product purchases

By Anna King
 2 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Thousands of people across the Mountain State experienced power outages during Monday night’s storm and were left without cool air in their homes.

As temperatures hit close to 100 degrees, local appliance stores say business has been at an uptick with people buying generators, fans and A/C window units.

Tips on how to keep your pets safe in the heat

A/C salesman James Ward gave tips people should remember.

Set your thermostat to something attainable. If you turn your thermostat to 65 degrees adn it’s 95 outside, all you’re going to do is run your unit to death.

James Ward, Counter Salesman, Benefit Wholesale
He also says to remember to switch out your filters so hot air can properly travel out of your homes.

Business
Coonskin Pool announces free swimming June 16-17

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, along with the Kanawha County Commission, announced on Wednesday that Coonskin Pool will be open for free from June 16-17. “Due to the extreme heat, power outages throughout the area, and the current closure of Pioneer Pool, I have requested that Kanawha County Parks open Coonskin […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Family pet lost in Ona, West Virginia fire

ONA, WV (WOWK)—13 News has new details about a fire that spread from a camper to a home in Ona on Tuesday. The Ona Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that they received a call for a structure fire on Paradise Lane late Tuesday afternoon. They say that when they arrived, the flames and smoke […]
ONA, WV
The great Charleston rubber duck race returns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two Charleston residents received a “quack” of a surprise this morning. Meg and Todd Stallard were welcomed home by several ducks on their lawn. They weren’t real ducks, but they were part of United Way of Central West Virginia’s Great Rubber Duck Race. “We came home and all of a sudden […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Ribbon cutting for new recovery home in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The ribbon cutting for the Rea of Hope Ryan Brown House happened on Wednesday. Rea of Hope is an organization designed to help women suffering from alcohol or drug addiction while giving them an affordable place to live. The program has reunited 350 children with their mothers for over 17 years. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
