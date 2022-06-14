Hardware stores seeing uptick in cooling product purchases
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Thousands of people across the Mountain State experienced power outages during Monday night’s storm and were left without cool air in their homes.
As temperatures hit close to 100 degrees, local appliance stores say business has been at an uptick with people buying generators, fans and A/C window units.
A/C salesman James Ward gave tips people should remember.
Set your thermostat to something attainable. If you turn your thermostat to 65 degrees adn it’s 95 outside, all you’re going to do is run your unit to death.James Ward, Counter Salesman, Benefit Wholesale
He also says to remember to switch out your filters so hot air can properly travel out of your homes.
