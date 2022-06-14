ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County Awarded Almost $250,000 in Latest Round of Connecting Michigan Communities Grant Funding

By 9and10news Site Staff
Michigan is investing an additional $3.3 million in funding to bring high-speed internet access to more people, homes and small businesses across the state, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The funds from the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program and will go towards projects that will extend high-speed internet service to 781 unserved homes and businesses across the state.

The CMIC grant program was established to expand broadband service to unserved areas in Michigan and support the mission of the new Michigan High-Speed Internet Office.

“Access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet is critical for families, small businesses, and communities across Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The funding in the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program helps us connect more Michiganders to high-speed internet that meets their needs and empowers them to succeed.”

This is the fourth round of awards, which will focus on three projects, including Iron Fish in Manistee County. The Iron Fish project is getting $248,669 to connect 57 locations in Manistee County with speeds up to 1/0.2 Gpbs.

Overall, the economic benefits from these infrastructure initiatives are estimated to reach up to $1.4 million annually.

The first round of CMIC grant funds were announced in October 2020. There were 10 projects awarded $11.9 to expand high-speed internet to 14,205 homes and businesses.

The second round of funding was $1 million to expand the program to an additional four projects in April 2021. Twenty new projects were awarded $15.3 million in June 2021 which expanded access to 6,729 residents and businesses.

A full list of the CMIC gran awards can be found here.

Kalamazoo Gazette

43% of Michiganders can barely afford necessities, says task force offering solutions

A group tasked with helping Michigan combat poverty has come up with 29 policy recommendations aimed do just that. The Michigan Poverty Task Force examined the policy gaps that cause some residents to endure health inequities resulting from non-medical factors. Its 2022 report, released Tuesday, June 14, highlights the problems resulting in disparities, and offers solutions for the state to consider.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

Michigan Health Care Advocates Look to Reform Medicaid Dental Program

Approximately 1.6 million Michigan residents have insufficient access to dental services. Despite a high demand of a need that exists, dental providers are not compensated adequately for the cost of care. “It 100 percent affects them,” said Alex Gonzales, office manager at Dental Clinics North. “Look at the providers in...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Commissions on Aging Available to Help Seniors Beat the Heat

Thursday was a little cooler than the day before, but another hot day calls for a reminder to check on those who are vulnerable in the heat. With temperatures still in the 80’s, and a forecast calling for 90 degrees again next week, it’s a reminder that summer is just getting started. That’s why the Commission on Aging in Grand Traverse County is reminding people to check on vulnerable senior citizens.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.36 million people in June

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in June. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards from June 11 to 20.
MICHIGAN STATE
