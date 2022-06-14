Manistee County Awarded Almost $250,000 in Latest Round of Connecting Michigan Communities Grant Funding

Michigan is investing an additional $3.3 million in funding to bring high-speed internet access to more people, homes and small businesses across the state, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The funds from the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program and will go towards projects that will extend high-speed internet service to 781 unserved homes and businesses across the state.

The CMIC grant program was established to expand broadband service to unserved areas in Michigan and support the mission of the new Michigan High-Speed Internet Office.

“Access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet is critical for families, small businesses, and communities across Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The funding in the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program helps us connect more Michiganders to high-speed internet that meets their needs and empowers them to succeed.”

This is the fourth round of awards, which will focus on three projects, including Iron Fish in Manistee County. The Iron Fish project is getting $248,669 to connect 57 locations in Manistee County with speeds up to 1/0.2 Gpbs.

Overall, the economic benefits from these infrastructure initiatives are estimated to reach up to $1.4 million annually.

The first round of CMIC grant funds were announced in October 2020. There were 10 projects awarded $11.9 to expand high-speed internet to 14,205 homes and businesses.

The second round of funding was $1 million to expand the program to an additional four projects in April 2021. Twenty new projects were awarded $15.3 million in June 2021 which expanded access to 6,729 residents and businesses.

A full list of the CMIC gran awards can be found here.