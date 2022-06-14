Man dies from gunshot after fight with sister in car, sheriff says

Tunica County Sheriff's Office Tunica County Sheriff's Office cruiser (whbq)

DUNDEE, Miss. — A man was shot and killed in the back seat of a car after a fight with his sister Monday night, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from a motorist Monday night. The person said they were traveling U.S. Highway 61 South in Dundee, and there had been a shooting inside a motor vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a 24-year-old woman had been involved in a domestic dispute and assaulted by her brother, 27-year-old Javonta Marshall.

Deputies discovered Marshall in the back seat of the car unresponsive. He had been shot once, they said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but Marshall was dead when they got there, deputies said.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said that another man was in the vehicle who was an off-duty police officer.

The off-duty officer and sister were taken to the Sheriff’s Office and released by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), which is currently investigating the case.

If you have any information about the crime, call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

All calls are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1000.

