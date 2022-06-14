Person killed in Waterloo UTV crash identified by Jefferson County medical examiner

The Jefferson County medical examiner has identified the person killed in a UTV accident in the town of Waterloo as Kathryn Marty. Marty was only 14 years old.

An autopsy on June 7 showed she died from injuries sustained in the crash, but no other details were released. Marty died at the scene, according to a June 6 press release from the county.

In Marty’s obituary, it said she “touched a lot of people in her short life and her personality was larger than life” and that she had a contagious laugh and spunk.

“She was strong-willed and absolutely fearless, yet kind and loving to all,” the obituary said.

A medical and memorial fundraiser has been organized for Marty’s family and others in the accident at Bridge Nutrition, 134 E. Madison St., Waterloo.

According to the obituary, Marty was a talented softball player who devoted a lot of her free time to be involved with the sport. She played with the Wisconsin Bandits softball club and others over the past six years.

Also in the obituary, it lists a visitation to be at Waterloo High School at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Another occupant was transported to a hospital by Med Flight with critical injuries. Both occupants of the unnamed vehicle were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

The crash happened June 6 when a UTV collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 89 and Lenius Road around 5 p.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath did not say the day of the accident what other type of vehicle was involved in the crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.