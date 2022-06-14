ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WI

Person killed in Waterloo UTV crash identified by Jefferson County medical examiner

The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago

The Jefferson County medical examiner has identified the person killed in a UTV accident in the town of Waterloo as Kathryn Marty. Marty was only 14 years old.

An autopsy on June 7 showed she died from injuries sustained in the crash, but no other details were released. Marty died at the scene, according to a June 6 press release from the county.

In Marty’s obituary, it said she “touched a lot of people in her short life and her personality was larger than life” and that she had a contagious laugh and spunk.

“She was strong-willed and absolutely fearless, yet kind and loving to all,” the obituary said.

A medical and memorial fundraiser has been organized for Marty’s family and others in the accident at Bridge Nutrition, 134 E. Madison St., Waterloo.

According to the obituary, Marty was a talented softball player who devoted a lot of her free time to be involved with the sport. She played with the Wisconsin Bandits softball club and others over the past six years.

Also in the obituary, it lists a visitation to be at Waterloo High School at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Another occupant was transported to a hospital by Med Flight with critical injuries. Both occupants of the unnamed vehicle were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

The crash happened June 6 when a UTV collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 89 and Lenius Road around 5 p.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath did not say the day of the accident what other type of vehicle was involved in the crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Two Wisconsinites lead police on chase through farm fields, steal another car from landscape company

SHARON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph and ramming a patrol car. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9 around 5 a.m., a report came in from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle that was wanted. Two suspects were in the vehicle and were reportedly considered armed and dangerous.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim’s body was discovered. According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, the victim was bound by his attackers who put the man into his own vehicle and drove to Lewiston Township. Once they reached Klappstein Road, near Highway 16, the victim was taken out of the vehicle and shot in the head with a handgun. The Columbia Co. Medical Examiner pronounced the man, whose name was not released, dead at the scene.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sheriff’s office: Man kidnapped from Madison fatally shot in Columbia County; 3 in custody

PORTAGE, Wis. — Three people are in custody following what police said was a kidnapping in Madison that ended with the victim being fatally shot in rural Columbia County. According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the kidnapping happened Tuesday in Madison. The victim was reportedly assaulted and bound before being put in his own vehicle...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Waterloo, WI
Obituaries
County
Jefferson County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Jefferson County, WI
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child dead, 3 hurt in West Allis crash, driver arrested for OWI

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A four-year-old child is dead following a crash at the intersection of 108th and National in West Allis Wednesday night, June 15. Three others were injured. Police said shortly before 9 p.m., reports came in that as many as six vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver had been speeding.
WEST ALLIS, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD officer injured in traffic stop, two arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW- Madison Police Department officer was injured early Thursday morning during the arrest of two suspects during a traffic stop. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the department said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of East Gorham St. and Pinckney St. During...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

4-year-old dies following serious crash near 108th and National

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 4-year-old boy died following a two-vehicle crash near 108th and National Avenue in West Allis Wednesday night, June 15. It happened around 8:45 p.m. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates driver traveling southbound was operating at a high rate of speed and...
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Softball#Traffic Accident#Utv#Wisconsin Bandits#Waterloo High School#Med Flight
WausauPilot

Drivers killed when 2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
UNION GROVE, WI
WIFR

17-year-old dead after crash in Machesney Park, driver faces DUI

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A heavy loss is felt Wednesday after the tragic passing of a 17-year-old male passenger during a car cash Tuesday night. The victim was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead. Driver 27-year-old Emily Reid of Machesney park faces aggravated DUI causing a death charges in connection with the crash.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead along Dane County road was Ashwaubenon grad

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnels search; bodies recovered near SkipperBud's

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, June 16 confirmed the bodies of two missing men were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River near 1st Street. One man was located by a citizen near SkipperBud's late Thursday morning. The second man was found in debris near the north...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Argument sparks Milwaukee reckless driving incident; 2 seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a reckless endangering safety incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 15 near 10th and Lincoln. It happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. According to police, during an argument between several individuals, an individual, suspect #1, struck the victim with his vehicle as he was trying...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Deer crashes its way into Blackhawk Bank in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — An unexpected guest smashed its way inside a Blackhawk Bank branch in Beloit Wednesday morning. According to the bank, the deer ran through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard and crashed through an office window, doing damage to the lobby area before escaping by breaking through a set of […]
BELOIT, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

1 dead, 2 others injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake

A 31-year-old Capron man died and two others were injured after a car tried passing another vehicle and caused a multiple-vehicle crash in Fox Lake Saturday evening. The Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to Route 173 between Wilmot Road and Converse Road for a report […] The post 1 dead, 2 others injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
FOX LAKE, IL
The Courier

The Courier

Waterloo, WI
9
Followers
102
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier has been serving the Waterloo, Marshall and surrounding communities since 1872. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at couriernews.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waterloo_marshall/

Comments / 0

Community Policy