The World Cup will be in Qatar in November of 2022 for what is largely considered a controversial host nation for the tournament. After Qatar, the next World Cup will be held in 2026 and is set to take place in North America across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. On Thursday, FIFA officially announced […] The post FIFA announces North American host cities for 2026 World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO