Cal Fire responding to 30-acre brush fire near Hollister

HOLLISTER – Cal Fire crews are responding to a brush fire that broke out near Hollister in San Benito County Tuesday afternoon.

The agency's San Benito-Monterey Unit first reported the fire burning in a hay field off Highway 25 and Hudner Lane around 12:40 p.m. According to Cal Fire, at least 30 acres have burned.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued so far.

As of 2 p.m., Cal Fire reported that forward progress on the fire has been stopped.

Caltrans announced that Highway 25, which links Hollister to Highway 101, is closed in both directions at Highway 156 due to the fire. Highway 156 is also closed between Highway 25 and Buena Vista Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.





This is a breaking news update. More details to come.