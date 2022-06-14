ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Camp East

By Raphael Brion
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over on East 12th Street, Camp East is a massive outdoor space featuring food...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Bamboo Leaf

Bradley Beach is among the most underrated towns for dining down the Shore, and Bamboo Leaf is its star restaurant. After being takeout-only for a few years, indoor dining is back open which is great for making sure your basil chili softshell crabs arrive hot and crispy. Don’t forget a couple of curries (we like the duck penang and the spicy green vegetable), whether you’re eating at the restaurant or at home, chilling on the front porch.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
The Infatuation

Dalloway Terrace

If you’ve read anything on this website regarding drinking, nice spaces, or drinking in really nice spaces, then you’ll know that we’re big fans of The Coral Room inside The Bloomsbury Hotel. What you might not know is that this sophisticated hotel is also home to The Dalloway Terrace. The outdoor space has such an abundance of fake flowers that if you squint really hard you could almost convince yourself you’re at the Chelsea Flower Show. Especially once you’ve had a tom collins or two. Much like its indoor sister bar, the cocktails will set you back around £15 but it’s just the place if you want sophisticated sips over drinking chants.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Cold Spring Tavern

Set in the Santa Ynez Mountains just above Santa Barbara, Cold Springs Tavern is an old cabin and former stagecoach stop that dates back to 1886. But the crowds don’t drive up here just because it's a living museum. Cold Springs also serves some of the best tri-tip on the Central Coast: thick juicy slices of medium-rare beef grilled over oak and seasoned with garlic and spices. During the week make a reservation for a full meal inside the restaurant, or show up on weekends for the big outdoor barbecue where families load up on tri-tip sandwiches slathered in barbecue sauce or house salsa while drinking beer, picnicking in the gardens, and enjoying whatever live bands happens to show up.
COLD SPRING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Shared Space#Picnic Tables#Fil N Viet#Cork Screw
The Infatuation

Boulevard

With its brick archways, tiled mosaics, curved iron railings, and royal blue velvet chairs, Boulevard looks like a Parisian metro station or a painting from the Belle Époque. But this restaurant that feels so quintessentially French is actually serving a set menu of Californian-American dishes ($98). The three-course dinner has options like steak tartare with pickled white asparagus, ahi tuna carpaccio with somen noodles, and large plates like juicy pan-seared scallops and pork chops with grape agrodulce. The food is solid but not as memorable as the space and water views. This spot feels like a plush clubhouse for the after-work and business dinner crowd, and it's a great place to sit at the bar, order a la carte, and enjoy a bottle of wine near the Embarcadero.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an essential San Francisco food experience. There are plenty of tourists who’ve figured this out, but don’t let that stop you—the Ferry Buiding Marketplace is always worth your time. Walking down the long food hall, you'll find crackly fresh sourdough baguettes (Acme Bread), meaty sandwiches (Golden Gate Meat Company, juicy burgers and soft serve (Gott’s Roadside), briny, slurpable oysters and hearty clam chowder (Hog Island Oyster Co.), and scoops of Secret Breakfast ice cream from Humphry Slocombe. You'll also want to stop by the new outpost of the Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee for semi-sweet charcoal lattes to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bird And Betty's

Bird and Betty’s is a great spot to meet up with a couple of friends and have an excellent meal while listening to the music of Jersey Shore icon Jimmy Buffet. Owned by the same group behind Parker’s Garage, Old Causeway, and Black Whale, you can expect quality seafood like steamed clams and blackened mahi mahi. But unlike those other restaurants, Bird and Betty’s also has delicious wood-fired pizzas, which pair well with a local beer and a game of corn hole.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tattoo
The Infatuation

Kimchi Pop

This Korean spot has two locations (there’s another one in Uptown) but West Town’s is the original. And we like coming to this little place for their stew—particularly the soondubu and the army, which are both antidotes to a gloomy winter day. We’re also fans of Kimchi Pop's chewy tteokbokki and crispy kimchi pancakes. You can order all this to-go, but we actually like coming here because there’s a little self-serve banchan station that we appreciate.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Blue Plate

Blue Plate is a buzzy Bernal Heights meet-up spot. The dining rooms look like the inside of someone's house and the flower-filled backyard is cozy and intimate. As for the food, the American menu mixes in Mediterranean influences, so expect deviled eggs, smoked trout, and black truffle risotto, as well as comfort dishes like meatloaf and fried chicken.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nakama Sushi

A meal at this small Japanese restaurant in Civic Center can be as casual or fancy as you make it. Unwind after a day of nonstop meetings that could have been emails over a couple of special rolls, some gyoza and chicken karaage, or celebrate an anniversary at the bar in front of a glass case full of fish, and go in on the 15-course, $118 omakase. Nakama Sushi is also an ideal spot to fuel up before catching a show at the Orpheum or Bill Graham. The wide-ranging menu at this place isn’t doing anything particularly different from the (approximately) 700 other sushi restaurants in town—but everything, from the salmon, tuna, and avocado tartare to the Firecracker roll with seared salmon and drizzles of spicy mayo, is so well-executed that you won’t leave disappointed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

East Austin

When people ask us where to get sushi in Austin, we usually answer with a few qualifications like, “Be ready to wait three hours” or “It’s fine, for Austin.” Thankfully now there’s Uroko, a casual, affordable sushi spot from the Kome team that we only qualify with “best handroll in the city.” Head to the Springdale General office park starting at 11am to order counter-service handrolls, then eat them in the lobby of the main co-working space. Also, on Friday and Saturday nights, they offer limited reservations for their 45-minute, 12-piece omakase.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

No Jealousy

No Jealousy is where you head if you want to have brunch, but also end up in a scene that rivals 11:15pm in the Coachella Sahara tent. Open Sundays only, this over-the-top experience on the Sunset Strip (where else?) includes bottle service, giant fish bowl cocktails, dance floors, pyrotechnics, and servers in nurse’s costumes administering plastic syringe shots to whoever needs them. In other words, this place is a complete and utter mess, but if you’re in the market for a big group Vegas-style brunch situation, No Jealousy is your best option.
COACHELLA, CA
The Infatuation

Keeva Indian Kitchen

This casual Indian restaurant in the Inner Richmond is where you’ll find us whenever we’re in the mood for fenugreek-spiced chicken, smoky tandoori wings, and biryanis that taste faintly floral from saffron and rose water. Another reason to swing by Keeva is they don’t hold back on the spice. Nose-clearing dishes, like creamy coconut fish curry or lamb rogan josh with kashmiri chilis, build a satisfying heat in your mouth that lingers. The brightly colored spot is usually filled with groups of friends and families sharing curries on a weeknight. It's also a major takeout operation, as evidenced by the sea of bags waiting by the door.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

IO Rooftop

Located on top of The Godfrey Hotel, IO is the latest in a *checks notes* never-ending line of Hollywood hotel rooftops. And while the space has all the required elements for a popular rooftop—great views and $18 cocktails—what we like most about it is how chill the atmosphere is most nights of the week. The music never gets too loud, there are hidden seating areas for quiet conversations, and various movies or live TV are being projected onto a massive wall. If you’re looking for a nightcap after a date or an easy place for a midweek post-work hang, keep IO Rooftop in your rooftop rolodex.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Wayfarer

Why would I drive all the way to San Diego for pastries, you might ask. Yes, LA is filled with amazing bakeries. But you will regret driving home with just one dozen pastries from Wayfarer in La Jolla instead of two. This tiny surfboard-shaped bakery from a chef who used to bake at Tartine scrawls its daily offerings on a paper menu—buttery croissants, fruit-filled tarts, sourdough breads, cookies, and a few artfully constructed sandwiches filled with mortadella or avocado and sprouts. All of it is exceptional. And if you stick around for pizza night, get whatever vegetarian pie is on special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Infatuation

Alchemist

The Alchemist is a coffee shop in Wilton Manors that also serves breakfast and lunch. They have a selection of tartines they call slicers, but most of the food here is kind of lackluster. The Alchemist specializes in percolator coffee and is one of the few coffee shops in South Florida still making coffee using this old-school technique. They also have a few unique, non-percolated coffee drinks like a very sweet iced coffee made with cold brew, condensed milk, and brown sugar that tastes like liquid coffee ice cream. The best part about this place isn’t the food or coffee, though—it’s the lovely patio where you can catch up with friends or people watch on the weekends, when this place gets a little too busy.
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Infatuation

The Jolly Oyster

If slurping oysters in the sand is your idea of an adventurous weekend, look for the Jolly Oyster Shuck Shack trucks that park at San Buenaventura State Beach Park in Ventura on Saturdays and Sundays. The locally-owned oyster farm raises its own Kumamotos in Baja California and hauls them north, selling them to daytrippers who set up BYOB picnics on the beach. Grab an oyster knife (they sell them on the truck) if you want to shuck them yourself, or just order some oysters on the half shell with cucumber mignonette from the truck, which also serves prepared dishes like fried oysters tacos, steamed clams, bay scallop ceviche, and sea urchin tostadas.
VENTURA, CA
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy