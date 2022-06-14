Columbia County runaway teen located

#Update: According to the CCSO Facebook page, this young lady has been located.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Alexia Villanueva.

She was last seen in the area if Meriden Drive on foot. She is believed to have left the residence yesterday, between 9:30 pm and 7:00 am on June 14th.

She was wearing a burgundy MTV T-shirt, black shorts and Nikes with brown trim.

If you have any information or know her wherabouts, please contact the CCSO at 706-541-2800.

