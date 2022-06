Your browser does not support the audio element. Prices at the grocery store are rising. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of food has increased by 10% since last year. As the cost of a meal is going up, how does this affect those already facing food insecurity? To answer this question and more we’ll hear Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank. She joins us to share what she’s seeing now.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO