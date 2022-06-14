ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Tippett’s ‘Mad God’: A Visionary Stop-Motion Horror 30+ Years in the Making

By Chase Hutchinson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anarchic animated horror film Mad God, out Thursday on Shudder, has been in the works for more than 30 years. Yes, you read that right. According to the Kickstarter campaign that brought the potential of the film’s completion back into reality, there was the creation of "several minutes of stop-motion...

CNET

The Absolute Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video

Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films is a little sparse, but there are a few gems. Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a gem from the fantasy vault, there's something everyone. Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!. : The Best Horror Movies on Prime...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best horror anime of all time

What are the best horror anime of all time? I think we can all agree that everyone loves a good old scare. In fact, horror is one of the most universally beloved genres in media. But, when you combine it with the endless visual possibilities of animation, few stories are as terrifying as a well-crafted horror anime.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘The Bourne Identity’ Revitalized Action Movies For the 21st Century

Some movies cause big ripples. As The Bourne Identity turns twenty, it's worth looking back at the film that spawned one of this century's most popular franchises and breathed new life into well-worn action movie beats. In the early 2000s, blockbusters looked like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, science fiction and fantasy writ large (and not a single MCU title in sight). Simultaneously, action stars and themes from the 90s seemed tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Collateral Damage came and went early in 2002 without much impact. Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 was ending, with that run of Bond films looking increasingly passé (reaching a nadir later in the year with the silly Die Another Day). An attempt to revive Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan franchise, with Ben Affleck in the lead, would also falter at one movie.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Guillermo Del Toro

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro is known for his gorgeous, poetic films, usually in the fantasy and horror genres. His movies range from cult classics (Pan's Labyrinth) to Hollywood blockbusters (Hellboy) and Oscar darlings (The Shape of Water). Like many great directors, Del Toro is also an avid film fan....
MOVIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is Trying to Kill Anakin's Side in Disney+ Series

The most iconic villain in Star Wars history has returned to the screen, with Darth Vader acting as the main antagonist for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the final two films of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, came back to play Vader opposite former Star Wars co-star Ewan McGregor. This is a unique point in Vader's history, as he's dealing with quite a bit of inner conflict.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine Series Officially Announced

Wolverine continues to prove himself as a character with seemingly limitless storytelling potential in any number of mediums, with Marvel and Sirius XM partnering to develop the all-new scripted podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. The series sees Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Robert Patrick voicing the character with the podcast having premiered today. This marks the fourth entry into the popular Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series and once again features an all-star cast of performers to explore Old Man Logan in all-new ways. You can hear a trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine below and listen to the series on Sirius XM.
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Yes, Agents of SHIELD were fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The first episode of Ms Marvel was packed full of more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at, thanks to Kamala and her best friend Bruno sneaking off to Avenger Con. And marvel.com has handily broken down everything that can be spotted in the extensive scene. The location...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Candyman’ at 30: director Bernard Rose on the cult horror’s lost meaning

“Horror is a filmmaker’s medium,” says Bernard Rose, director of ‘90s classic Candyman. Scary movies were considered cheap and schlocky when his creepy flick hit cinemas – and we’ve just asked Rose what appealed to him about the genre. “Most horror films suck, but the ones that don’t suck have been made by some of the very best filmmakers.” He namechecks Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg. “People go [to watch horror films] for a kind of physical reaction, and that gives you something very concrete to deal with.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Vanessa's Witchy Charm

Black Clover might be in the middle of a major hiatus as the series creator prepares for the final arc of the series, and now one awesome cosplay is filling the gap by putting Vanessa Enoteca back into the spotlight! The anime run came to an end last year, and now the manga is getting ready to do the same a year later as series creator Yuki Tabata has officially gone on a lengthy hiatus in order to ready everything for the final arc of the series to come. That means fans are now counting down the days until it all comes to an end.
COMICS
Collider

'The Equalizer 3' Casts Dakota Fanning Opposite Denzel Washington in Action Sequel

Denzel Washington has been kicking butt and taking names in the Equalizer franchise since the first film crashed onto screens nearly 10 years ago. We’ve been biding our time to find out more news about the actor's return to the franchise, we finally have another huge casting announcement. The cherry on top of the action-packed sundae is that Washington will be joined by his Man on Fire co-star, Dakota Fanning. Deadline revealed today that the duo will be joining forces on The Equalizer 3, which will be helmed by the franchise’s original filmmaker, Antoine Fuqua.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Evil’ Cast and Character Guide: Check Out the Actors Behind the Supernatural Drama

What happens when you combine a forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian, and a technology contractor in one show? You get Evil, a refreshing take on the supernatural story arc where logic and beliefs collide. Dr. Kristen Bouchard is a skeptical psychologist who joins Catholic priest-in-training Father David Acosta and technology contractor Ben Shakir. They explore and investigate supposed paranormal activity, unexplained conspiracies, alleged demonic possessions, and other abnormal occurrences. The trio must draw the line between science and religion to see if there’s something supernatural behind these mysteries or whether it’s simple logic.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Tulsa King' Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone as a Former Gangster Back on the Job

Even though November is still a while away, Paramount+ wants us to get excited for its upcoming thriller series Tulsa King, which stars action legend Sylvester Stallone. The streamer released a teaser trailer that provides a look into the world we’re about to enter. In the story, Stallone plays a mafia capo who is fresh out of prison after 25 years of incarceration.
MOVIES
Collider

'Don't Worry Darling' Gets Unsettling Motion Poster With an Eerie Audio Track

Warner Bros. Pictures has just tweeted out a trippy new motion poster for the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The film will tell the story of a woman who starts to uncover terrifying truths involving the organization that her husband works for while living in a community paid for by the company. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll. Booksmart writer Katie Silberman penned the script while both Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, who are related to the legendary Dick Van Dyke, are given story by credits.
MOVIES

