Reginald “Reggie” Felton, who served 10 years on the Montgomery County Board of Education and was president during three of those terms, has died. He was 75. The Silver Spring resident was elected to the BOE in 1994 and served until 2004. He served three terms as president and two as vice president. When he left the board, he became a member of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees, serving from 2007 to 2015. He also was a member of the board of directors for the George B. Thomas Learning Academy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO