Arkansas State

State sheds construction jobs at worst rate in nation

 2 days ago
ARKANSAS, USA — According to a new analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), Arkansas lost about 1,500 construction jobs from March to April this year. The 2.7% decline — from 55,200 to 53,700 — ranks last among 50 states and the District of...

Arkansas farmers see 4.5% decline in profitability in 2022

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas farmers are being impacted by a double-edged sword when it comes to inflation. Input costs are spiraling upward, but so are futures market prices in some cases, meaning the crops or livestock they produce are gaining value. Mark Lambert, director of Commodity Activities and Economics...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rutledge Demands Biden Administration: Do Not Take Schools Lunches Away

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition explains that recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. In May, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would drastically expand its interpretation of sex discrimination banned by Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with this unlawful application of the law, or face losing federal funding.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas lawmakers approve contract with United Healthcare in attempt to lower insurance cost

Arkansas lawmakers and officials from the Employee Benefits Division are revisiting the state’s health insurance plan for retired employees and public school employees. A contract negotiated between the Employee Benefits Division and United Healthcare was approved Wednesday by a legislative subcommittee that oversees the division. Jake Bleed, director of...
ARKANSAS STATE
CoorsTek Continues to Grow its Capabilities in Arkansas

CoorsTek, a global leader in engineered ceramics manufacturing, joined local, county, and state officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Advanced Materials Processing (AMP) expansion at its Benton, Arkansas facility. CoorsTek AMP produces the materials needed to make technical ceramics products across the globe and is an essential part of...
BENTON, AR
Governor declares Arkansas Farmers Market Week

Warmer weather in central Arkansas signals the return of farmers markets selling locally grown produce and food products. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture on Tuesday celebrated Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s proclamation of Arkansas Farmers Market Week, marking the contributions made by farmers markets and the agriculture industry to the state’s economy.
ARKANSAS STATE
Governor declares Arkansas Dairy Month

Arkansas’ dairy industry is being celebrated with June being declared Arkansas Dairy Month. Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued the proclamation in a meeting with dairy farmers at the state Capitol on Wednesday. “I drink my milk every day,” the governor said, “I love my milk. I take my blackberries, put...
ARKANSAS STATE
Applications to hunt alligators in Arkansas now open

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Game and Fish (AGFC) announced that beginning June 15, the first step to possibly getting a permit for hunting alligators on both private and public land in the state became available. To learn about alligators in Arkansas and their biology from one of the AGFC's...
ARKANSAS STATE
Saharan Dust Cloud Is Back, Descends on Texas and Arkansas

Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
TEXAS STATE
New high for Arkansas gas prices, diesel fuel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It keeps climbing. Going into June 14, Arkansas gas prices have made another overnight climb to an average $4.54 a gallon. Yesterday’s average was $4.53 a gallon, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And another milestone as diesel average price hits a $5.32 average, a record high price and breaking through the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Court hears arguments on Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

ARKANSAS, USA — A decision on whether or not transgender youth can receive gender-confirming care is now up to the courts. It stems from a house bill written last year banning gender-confirming medical care for transgender youth. Not long after a temporary injunction was filed, and now an appeal has been filed.
ARKANSAS STATE
