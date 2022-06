CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carl Hatfield has been the race director for the Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K for all 26 years of its existence. As a two-time All-American at West Virginia University who qualified for the Olympic Trials in 1972, 1976, and 1980, Hatfield is well-qualified to give advice to runners ahead of Saturday’s events, which begin with the 10K at 8:30 a.m. and continue with the 2 Mile race at 10 a.m. and the Kids K at 10:45 a.m.

