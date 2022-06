OAKLAND — Residents within the 21550 zip code area have a unique opportunity to help plan fun, family-friendly events for their communities. “If your zip code is 21550, you have the choice between participating in one of three different Community Planning Groups,” said Venessa Stacy, Outreach Supervisor at the Garrett County Health Department (GCHD). “Join us at one of our Meet and Greets to learn more and help us plan your events!”

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO