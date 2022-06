NASHVILLE– Macy Krew is a singer and songwriter based out of Nashville, TN. She is a Grand Rapids, Michigan native with a love for Pop-Country music. Krew has appeared on American Idol, had three songs appear on Country radio, profiled in Nashville Lyric Magazine, and recognized as “The Next Big Artist” by Nashville’s Next Women of Country, CMT and gained recognition on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

