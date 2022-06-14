Connecticut sues over trash bags marketed for recycling

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the beat continues across Central/Eastern CT, with the Connecticut River holding big numbers of striped bass. There are some true giants starting to show up, along with loads of fish around slot-size. Durning the dawn and dusk periods you can get these fish to eat topwater plugs and/or soft plastics, but during the day it has been a live bunker game. Luckily, the bunker has moved in well, and is easy to find. The reefs out front are also starting to hold a few big fish that have been falling for topwaters and live eels. The fluke action has been decent in 30-50 feet of water on white and chartreuse bucktails tipped with Gulp, while the sea bass action has been steady on slow pitch jigs.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO