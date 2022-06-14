ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut sues over trash bags marketed for recycling

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has filed a lawsuit accusing Reynolds Consumer Products of illegally marketing trash bags as recycling bags, even though the bags themselves cannot be recycled. The Hefty brand bags are advertised by the company as “perfect...

whdh.com

NBC Connecticut

Wegmans Reveals Plans for First Location in Connecticut

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

CT’s new diesel tax announced

(WFSB) - State leaders unveiled Connecticut’s new diesel tax amount on Wednesday. The tax will go up 9.1 cents effective July 1, 2022. Experts predicted the price hike, despite the continued rise of fuel costs across the country. The state said the current tax amount is based on driving...
CONNECTICUT STATE
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 16, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the beat continues across Central/Eastern CT, with the Connecticut River holding big numbers of striped bass. There are some true giants starting to show up, along with loads of fish around slot-size. Durning the dawn and dusk periods you can get these fish to eat topwater plugs and/or soft plastics, but during the day it has been a live bunker game. Luckily, the bunker has moved in well, and is easy to find. The reefs out front are also starting to hold a few big fish that have been falling for topwaters and live eels. The fluke action has been decent in 30-50 feet of water on white and chartreuse bucktails tipped with Gulp, while the sea bass action has been steady on slow pitch jigs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Files Deceptive Advertising Claim Against Hefty

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says Hefty violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act by claiming their Hefty Recycling Bags were compatible with recycling facilities in Connecticut. The lawsuit filed in Hartford Superior Court says the trash bags are not recyclable and any recyclable items inside them are tossed on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Toni Koraza

Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?. Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.
MAINE STATE
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
Person
William Tong
GreenwichTime

Toxic chemicals in some CT water supplies potentially more dangerous than previously thought

A group of toxic “forever” chemicals that have popped up in Connecticut water supplies are potentially more dangerous than previously thought, federal authorities announced this week, prompting regulators to slash recommended levels at which the chemicals may appear in drinking water. On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Alina Andras

6 underrated beaches in Massachusetts

While most people would choose to spend their holidays in South Carolina, Florida or North Carolina, the beaches in Massachusetts are just as beautiful. And the best part about it? Definitely not as crowded. To prove it, I've put together a list of six amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. In fact, you can even plan a week-long vacation here, with your family and children or a group of close friends, for example.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Single Stream Recycling#Trash Bags#Recyclables#Superior Court#The Associated Press
i95 ROCK

Vacation Review Goes Horribly Wrong for Connecticut

I love Connecticut, but anyone who knows me will tell you, I'm a biblical glutton for punishment. One of the only things I like more than the Nutmeg State, is someone that can make me laugh, a person like Alex Traynor. Today, I opened Alex's Youtube video titled "Vacation Review: Connecticut" and enjoyed every second of the 7+ minute video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
whdh.com

Massport votes to raise minimum wage for airline service workers at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Advisory Board voted for a two-step increase to the minimum wage pay for certain workers at Logan International Airport on Thursday. The Board’s vote is slated to increase the minimum wage for airline service workers at Logan from $15.00 an hour to $16.00 an hour on July 1, 2022 and again to $17.00 an hour on January 1, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Marketing
WestfairOnline

Connecticut jacks up diesel fuel tax by 23%

Connecticut Commissioner of Revenue Services Mark D. Boughton announced that his office has approved a 49.2-cent per gallon hike in the cost of diesel fuel, an increase of roughly 23%. In a letter to state lawmakers, Boughton cited that state required his office to “to calculate the applicable tax rate...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate is at 7.69%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate slightly increased Tuesday and is above 7.5%. State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 7.69%, which is an increase of 0.12% since Monday. Gov. Ned Lamont's office said there were 3,482 positive tests out of 45,261 in the last week and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

