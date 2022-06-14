Patricia Walker, 78

Larry died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home under hospice care in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, June 17, at RiverTree Church (Mitchell Wesleyan), in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, from 6-8:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 7:30 PM prayer service.
Bernard died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour. A Celebration of Life will be from 2-5 PM Sunday, June 19 at United Methodist Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Janice died Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A graveside service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 18 in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel. Janice Marie Lillie was born July 6, 1941, to Walter and Dorothy (Miller) Lillie in Huron, SD....
In observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20th, garbage and recycling collection will begin at 7:00 AM and be completed by 12:00 noon. The City of Mitchell Regional Landfill will close at noon on Monday, June 20th. For more information, go to www.cityofmitchell.org or call 995-8465 if you...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs attacked her Monday morning as she walked in Freeman, about 50 miles west of Sioux Falls. Police say she was treated at a hospital for serious injuries that required nine stitches. The dogs were inside the owner’s house when police arrived. Freeman police Officer Jay Slevin says the owner refused to surrender the animals to him then escaped out the back door as Slevin awaited backup. Police believe he took the dogs to a friend’s house in Sioux Falls.
A Cavour man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison. 40-year old David Farrell was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty in March. The conviction stemmed from incidents in April of 2021 when Farrell knowingly used his cell phone to persuade and entice a 15- year-old female to meet with him at a hotel in Sioux Falls for the purpose of having sexual activity. Unknown to him, and before the criminal conduct occurred, an undercover law enforcement officer assumed the identity of the 15-year-old female online. Farrell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
